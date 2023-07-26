News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Man and woman in their 70s charged in connection with 1981 murder of Carol Morgan in Linslade

They have been remanded in custody
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST
Carol Morgan, whose body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, in 1981Carol Morgan, whose body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, in 1981
Carol Morgan, whose body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, in 1981

A man and woman have been charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the death of Carol Morgan in 1981.

Allen Morgan, 73, and Margaret Morgan, 74, of Stanstead Crescent, Brighton, were arrested by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit yesterday (Tuesday).

The pair appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday) charged with conspiracy to murder.

They have both been remanded into custody ahead of their next appearance at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday 29 August.

Most Popular

On 13 August 1981, Carol Morgan’s body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade. She was just 36 years old.

Police had started a cold case murder investigation in 2018.

If you have any information about the death of Carol Morgan you can submit it through the Operation Markdown page on the Major Incident Public Portal site.