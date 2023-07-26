Man and woman in their 70s charged in connection with 1981 murder of Carol Morgan in Linslade

Carol Morgan, whose body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, in 1981

A man and woman have been charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the death of Carol Morgan in 1981.

Allen Morgan, 73, and Margaret Morgan, 74, of Stanstead Crescent, Brighton, were arrested by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit yesterday (Tuesday).

The pair appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday) charged with conspiracy to murder.

They have both been remanded into custody ahead of their next appearance at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday 29 August.

On 13 August 1981, Carol Morgan’s body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade. She was just 36 years old.

Police had started a cold case murder investigation in 2018.

