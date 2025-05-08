Man arrested and 'large police presence' after midnight attack in Linslade

Crime news.

One man was arrested after a midnight attack in Linslade on Monday (May 6).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to St Mary's Way after reports that a man had been injured by another man – who had made off towards the town centre.

Reassurance patrols were carried out Linslade later that morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "In order to locate the suspect, there was a large police presence in Linslade and Leighton Buzzard while searches took place.

"One man was located and arrested, but taken to hospital in police custody for assessment.

"While we are treating the incident as isolated, we appreciate the concern this may have caused in the local area."

If you have any information, you can report it online or via 101, quoting the reference number 6 of 6 May.