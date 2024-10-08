Man arrested as police stop getaway vehicle after burglary in Leighton Buzzard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after a burglary in Leighton Buzzard as police officers stopped him fleeing in a car.

Officers from the local policing team blocked the vehicle after being arriving at the scene on Oakley Green yesterday (October 7) “within minutes” of the call.

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "The stolen goods were recovered before a male in his 40s was arrested and taken to Luton Police Station for questioning. In addition to this, the suspect had been on the run since January for a different offence. The investigation is ongoing."

The man in his 40s was charged with three counts of theft and was due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (October 8). The stolen items were immediately returned to the owner.

No further action was taken against a second person in the car.

The community team added: "Whilst you might not always see us, rest assured that we are always out and about and working alongside our patrol colleagues to make Leighton Buzzard a safer place for all."