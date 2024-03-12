Man arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and false imprisonment after early morning incident in Leighton Buzzard
A man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, false imprisonment and possession of an offensive weapon after an incident in Leighton Buzzard in the early hours of Monday.
Neighbours near Wryneck and Dunnock Drive in the town reported hearing screaming during the incident at around 4am on March 11. Police and ambulance crews attended the scene.
Appealing for witnesses a spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “Police attended and a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, and possession of an offensive weapon. Anyone with information or who saw the incident can report to us online quoting reference 20 of 11 March.”