Man assaulted and robbed in Leighton Buzzard

Police appeal for doorbell camera footage
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 1st Dec 2023, 13:02 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 13:02 GMT
A man was chased before being attacked and robbed in Leighton Buzzard.

On Friday (November 24) the victim was attacked in Meadow Way at around 5pm – before being chased to Marley Fields where the suspects escaped in an unknown vehicle.

Detective Constable Monika Gladyz from Bedfordshire Police, investigating, said: “This was an unnerving attack and has caused the victim understandable distress. We are keen to trace those responsible and are urging anyone in the area who saw this or has anything like doorbell footage of the people involved to please get in contact."

You can report information online or by calling 101 quoting reference 40/63908/23.