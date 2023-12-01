On Friday (November 24) the victim was attacked in Meadow Way at around 5pm – before being chased to Marley Fields where the suspects escaped in an unknown vehicle.

Detective Constable Monika Gladyz from Bedfordshire Police, investigating, said: “This was an unnerving attack and has caused the victim understandable distress. We are keen to trace those responsible and are urging anyone in the area who saw this or has anything like doorbell footage of the people involved to please get in contact."