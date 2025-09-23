Man assaulted by his parked car in Leighton Buzzard, as attackers steal phone and watches
Police are investigating after a man was assaulted by his parked car in Leighton Buzzard, with thieves stealing his phone and two watches.
The incident took place on Linslade Road at 1.30am on Friday September 19, when the man was approached and attacked by a group of three men.
The three suspects are described by police as black men, who were all wearing gloves and balaclavas at the time of the incident.
Following the attack, they fled in the direction of Old Linslade Road.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has either CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact police via the 101 number quoting the reference number 40/53945/25.