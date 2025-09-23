Police are investigating after a man was attacked, and had his phone and watch stolen, while standing next to his parked car in Leighton Buzzard in the early hours of Friday morning

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted by his parked car in Leighton Buzzard, with thieves stealing his phone and two watches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on Linslade Road at 1.30am on Friday September 19, when the man was approached and attacked by a group of three men.

The three suspects are described by police as black men, who were all wearing gloves and balaclavas at the time of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the attack, they fled in the direction of Old Linslade Road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has either CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact police via the 101 number quoting the reference number 40/53945/25.