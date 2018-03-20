Man bailed as police seek information on collision between car and pedestrian in Leighton Buzzard

An investigation is taking place following a collision between a car and a male pedestrian in Leighton Buzzard town centre.

Police have today (Tuesday) issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident in Lake Street at approximately 5.10pm on Monday, March 12.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident, which involved a silver vehicle, and has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Detective Constable Colin Knight, said: “This incident happened in a busy area when people may have been on their way home from work. We are asking for anyone who saw the incident to come forward to help us with our investigation.”

If you were in the area at the time and have any information that can help officersm use the police online reporting tool or call 101 quoting reference 291 of 12 March.