Man charged with burglary spanning across three counties including Bedfordshire
He was also charged with stealing cars and dangerous driving
By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 10:50 am
A teenager has been charged in connection with burglary offences over three counties.
After a joint operation between Bedfordshire and Essex Police, Patrick Clark, 18, of Harpenden, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in a dwelling, conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle theft.
This is in connection to burglaries committed across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Essex between February 20 and March 24.
Clark has been remanded into custody, pending a future court appearance.