Man hospitalised after gang attack in Pitstone carried out by three men in their 20s

The victim has since been discharged after injuries to his leg, stomach, face and wrist
By James Lowson
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:06 BST
A man needed hospital treatment for injuries suffered during a group assault in Pitstone.

At around 10.30pm on Saturday (9 September), a man in his 50s was assaulted by three men at Quarry Court.

The victim was taken to hospital for leg, abdomen, face and wrist injuries he suffered during the attack.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed he has since left hospital.

All three offenders are described as white men, all aged in their 20s, by the police force.

Investigating officer PC Luke Cottle based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43230405098.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”