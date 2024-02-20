Police cordon and cars around the scene. Picture: Chris Keen

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Leighton Buzzard on Monday (February 19).

Bedfordshire Police were called around 8.20pm to the incident involving two men in North Street. They said: “Emergency services attended and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital after receiving stab wounds.”

The force added: “A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online here or call police on 101, quoting reference 408 of February 19.