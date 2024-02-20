Man in his 20s arrested after stabbing in Leighton Buzzard town centre
A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Leighton Buzzard on Monday (February 19).
Bedfordshire Police were called around 8.20pm to the incident involving two men in North Street. They said: “Emergency services attended and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital after receiving stab wounds.”
The force added: “A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online here or call police on 101, quoting reference 408 of February 19.
The Red Lion took to Facebook to tell customers the pub would be closed yesterday (February 20). A statement from the pub said: “Due to a serious incident that happened last night on North Street, the street is cornered [sic] off with police tape and unable to access by the public.”