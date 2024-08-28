Man in his 30s in 'life-threatening condition' after motorbike crash near Leighton Buzzard
The collision, which police say involved a “single vehicle” happened at Lords Hill, Chalgrave, on August 10 at 12.30pm.
The crash has been described by police as involving a "single vehicle" and the road was closed for a period of time.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition."
Sergeant Matt O’Neill from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “We are asking drivers who were travelling along this section of Lords Hill at the time of the incident and witnessed the collision to please get in touch.
“We are particularly interested in any dashcam footage that captured the incident or the events leading up to it.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting 166 of August 10.