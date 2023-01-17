Man injured and robbed in Leighton Buzzard by two teenagers who stole his mobile

A man was injured and robbed in Leighton Buzzard by two teenagers who stole his mobile.

At around 11pm on Friday (January 13), a man was approached by a group of teenagers in Leighton Road, near the petrol station. The victim was injured and had his phone taken.

The suspects are described as two white teenage boys. The first is 5'10", around 17 years old and of slim build. He had blonde, slicked curly hair and was wearing a reflective silver coat, dark jogging bottoms and black shoes. The second suspect is described as 5'8", around 15 years old and of slim build. He has short dark hair and was wearing a dark tracksuit.

Police officers will be carrying out further patrols in the area to provide reassurance and carry out further enquiries in the coming days.

Detective Constable Lauren Hubbold from Bedfordshire Police, investigating, said: “We understand this is concerning and the victim has been left physically shaken up. As part of our investigation, we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any CCTV or video doorbell footage.

“If anyone was driving in the area at the time and has dash cam footage, then please let us know. Information from the community could be vital to helping us solve this crime and getting these offenders off the streets."