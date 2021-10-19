Man jailed after sub-machine gun and handgun found in Leighton Buzzard flat

A man has been jailed for more than five years after ‘incredibly dangerous and highly illegal’ guns were seized from a flat in Leighton Buzzard as part of an ERSOU (Eastern Region Special Operations Unit) investigation.

Ali Gemikli, 20, from Bromley Road, London, was sentenced on Friday (October 15) after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of ammunition, and one count of possession of a silencer.

He was arrested in April following dawn raids undertaken by ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit in Lake Street, Leighton Buzzard.

Ali Gemikli and the ammo/silencer

During the warrants, which were supported by resources from Bedfordshire Police, Metropolitan Police, and Essex Police, a sub-machine gun, a Glock handgun, and rounds of ammunition were seized. Gemikli was detained at the scene.

He subsequently admitted the offences and was jailed for five years and three months.

Detective Constable Roland Philpin said: “These were incredibly dangerous and highly illegal weapons that Gemikli had access to, so we are very pleased to have been able to take them off the streets so that they can no longer cause harm.

“Gun crime has the potential to have devastating consequences in our communities. There is absolutely no legitimate reason why anyone should have such weapons in their house, so I’m pleased that Gemikli pleaded guilty to these offences and now faces a substantial time behind bars where he cannot pose a threat to the public."

One of the weapons found

Anyone with any information about firearms in their area, including information those who may be in possession of a gun, can report information to police via 101 or by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Your IP address and location are not tracked by Crimestoppers. In an emergency always dial 999.