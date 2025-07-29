More abuse against Bedfordshire's ambulance trust staff recorded last year

More incidents of violence and abuse against East of England Ambulance staff were recorded last year, figures show.

The Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, which collected the data, warned low conviction rates and lenient sentences are "failing to deter offenders".

The figures show 1,834 incidents of violence, aggression and abuse were directed at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust staff in the year to March – up from 1,586 the year before.

It was also the highest figure since at least 2020-21.

Across the UK, there were 22,536 incidents of violence, aggression and abuse directed at paramedics and other ambulance workers in 2024-25.

It was up 15% on the 19,633 in 2023-24, and the highest number since comparable records began.

AACE said the figures meant at least 62 ambulance workers were abused or attacked each day.

It added reported incidents ranged from common assault to serious attacks involving weapons. The reports also included kicking, punching, slapping, head-butting, spitting, verbal abuse and sexual assault.

Anna Parry, AACE managing director said: "This appalling trend is worsening, with low conviction rates and lenient sentences failing to deter offenders.

"That's why AACE is actively engaging health ministers from all four UK nations to explore policy, prevention and response measures that can better protect our workforce."

She added the most recent NHS Staff Survey revealed 38% of operational ambulance staff experienced physical violence last year, however a quarter did not report it.

She said: "Frontline teams and call handlers are deeply impacted. Many leave their roles due to trauma or illness. Despite service-wide initiatives, incidents continue to rise, and the consequences are unsustainable."

While she welcomed new Crown Prosecution Service guidance to speed up convictions and proposals within the Police and Crime Bill to expand legal protection, she added "more must be done".

"Our data shows tougher sentences alone aren't enough. We see promise in restorative justice and diversionary measures for first-time offenders – approaches that educate and reduce reoffending.

"We also support consideration of a minimum mandatory sentence for assaults on emergency workers, sending a clear, uncompromising message."

A Government spokesperson said: "Violence targeted towards NHS staff is completely unacceptable – the Government is working hard to ensure serious offenders face justice.

"There are dedicated violence prevention teams within each NHS ambulance service and, through our 10 Year Health Plan, we will develop a new set of staff standards to tackle violence against NHS staff."