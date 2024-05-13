More than 130 weapons collected from Leighton Buzzard weapons bin - including The Walking Dead style bat wrapped in barbed wire
Police emptied the bin on Lake Street to mark the start of Operation Sceptre – a week of action aimed at tackling knife crime.
As well as 129 knives – ranging from throwing knives to kitchen knives – police also found a barbed-wire wrapped baseball bat, just like the weapon carried by baddie Negan from the TV show and graphic novels The Walking Dead.
A dissembled vintage firearm was also disposed of.
Police said: “The bin is there for anyone to safely dispose of any weapon they may have.”
Officers will be out and about this week conducting weapons sweeps as part of the week of action.