The haul collected from the Leighton Buzzard weapons bin. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

This haul of weapons was collected from a weapons amnesty bin in Leighton Buzzard today.

Police emptied the bin on Lake Street to mark the start of Operation Sceptre – a week of action aimed at tackling knife crime.

As well as 129 knives – ranging from throwing knives to kitchen knives – police also found a barbed-wire wrapped baseball bat, just like the weapon carried by baddie Negan from the TV show and graphic novels The Walking Dead.

A dissembled vintage firearm was also disposed of.

Police said: “The bin is there for anyone to safely dispose of any weapon they may have.”