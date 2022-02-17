More than 30 motorists in Thames Valley area stopped for using mobile phone at the wheel

More than 30 drivers were stopped for using a mobile phone at the wheel as part of an operation carried out by Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary’s Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit.

Officers carried out an operation on the key strategic road networks across both force areas, aimed at stopping drivers who were using their mobile phones from Tuesday (15/2) to Thursday (17/2).

Using a bus, donated by Stagecoach, officers were able to observe motorists in their vehicles. If anyone was seen to be using a mobile phone or not be in proper control of their vehicle, the officers would radio to nearby colleagues who would pull the driver over.

On Tuesday, 10 drivers were stopped for using a mobile phone and four for not being in proper control of their vehicle.

On Wednesday a further ten motorists were stopped for using a mobile phone, three for insecure loads and two for not being in proper control. Then on Thursday, 14 drivers were stopped for using a mobile phone, six for insecure loads and three for not being in proper control of a vehicle.

Sergeant Dave Hazlett, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said: “This operation has shown that while the majority of motorists are being safe, a small minority are still choosing to use their mobile phones when driving.

“Research has shown that you are four times more likely to be involved in a collision and be less likely to notice and react to hazards in time by the distraction that mobile devices cause.