Motorbike deliberately set on fire and destroyed near Leighton Buzzard
A motorbike was deliberately set ablaze and destroyed near Leighton Buzzard.
A crew from Duncombe Drive was called grassland near the town at 9.07am on Monday (May 5).
The cause of the blaze was deemed to be deliberate.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters used hose reel to extinguish the fire. The motorbike was 100 per cent destroyed."
Bedfordshire Police says it has been made aware of the incident.
The LBO is waiting for confirmation of the exact location of the grassland – and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.