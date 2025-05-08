Motorbike deliberately set on fire and destroyed near Leighton Buzzard

Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A motorbike was deliberately set ablaze and destroyed near Leighton Buzzard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crew from Duncombe Drive was called grassland near the town at 9.07am on Monday (May 5).

The cause of the blaze was deemed to be deliberate.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters used hose reel to extinguish the fire. The motorbike was 100 per cent destroyed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Police says it has been made aware of the incident.

The LBO is waiting for confirmation of the exact location of the grassland – and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.