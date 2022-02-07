MP highlights Leighton Buzzard's policing needs to Chief Constable

Bedfordshire's Chief Constable visited Leighton Buzzard on Friday to meet local businesses and discussing policing in the town.

Garry Forsyth's visit came as a result of the award of a Chief Constable’s Commendation to South West Beds MP Andrew Selous for the work he did to help Bedfordshire Police with the issues they were facing with care placements for looked after children.

Mr Selous said: “I was very honoured to receive this commendation and specifically asked if I could be awarded it by the Chief Constable in Leighton Buzzard so I could show him the policing needs of the town.

Chief Constable Garry Forsyth with Andrew Selous MP

"I continue to work with the Chief Constable and the Police and Crime Commissioner to make sure that all of my constituency gets a fair allocation of Bedfordshire Police resources.