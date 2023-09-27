Penny Bulpitt. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

The family of a grandmother who died after a collision in the Center Parcs Woburn Forest resort has paid tribute to her.

Penny Bulpitt, 67, from Luton, was on a pedal bike when she was involved in a collision with an electric all-terrain vehicle at 12.10pm on Friday (September 22) at the resort in Bedford. East of England Ambulance Service airlifted Penny to a hospital in Cambridge, but she died the following day.

Penny’s family said: “She was loved by everyone who knew her.” Police are asking for witnesses to come forward while they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the victim. Both people involved in the incident were staff at the site, and we are working with Center Parcs directly.”

DS Wheeler continued: "However, we know that Friday was a changeover day so the site would have been busy and we would encourage anyone who was on the site at the time, particularly in the Pine area to come forward with anything they may have witnessed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 or by reporting online here, quoting Operation Latymer.

In a statement, Center Parcs said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our team at Woburn Forest, our thoughts are with her family, friends and her colleagues at this time.

"We are in contact with her family, and we are offering support to them and any of our colleagues at Woburn Forest who have been affected. Center Parcs is working closely with all the relevant authorities following this incident.”