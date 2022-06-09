Nearly 200 unwanted firearms and ammunition surrendered to Thames Valley police

The force appealed to the public to hand in any unwanted guns or ammunition between May 12 and 29 during a campaign across England and Wales.

Across the Thames Valley, 181 items were handed in, which included 48 firearms as well as ammunition, as part of the initiative coordinated by The National Ballistics Intelligence Service.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “Many firearms are held in ignorance of their illegality or are overlooked and forgotten in people’s homes. Some firearms are held legally and are no longer required.

"Other firearms are acquired and distributed by criminal networks to harm, threaten and intimidate their local communities.”

The surrender allowed people to hand in firearms and ammunition by contacting the police.

Head of firearms at Thames Valley Police, superintendent Gavin Wong said: “Thank you to everyone who handed in any firearms or ammunition as part of the firearms surrender.

“This means that there are now 181 fewer firearms and items of ammunition that were either unwanted or held in ignorance of their illegality, which could have easily fallen into the hands of criminals.

“Thames Valley Police’s fight against gun crime is stronger than ever, as we work with our partners and local communities to safeguard, educate and intervene at the earliest opportunity.

“Although the firearms surrender has now concluded, anyone who finds a firearm or is uncertain about the lawful possession of a firearm, please call police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.