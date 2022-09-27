New police 'hub' at Leighton Buzzard's Bossard House 'could improve response times for officers'

Community and response officers from Bedfordshire Police are expected to make use of a new 'hub' in Leighton Buzzard – which could mean officers responding to calls more quickly.

The new facility at Bossard House, West Street, will give officers an extra place in the town to work from, which the force says could improve response times to calls in Leighton Buzzard and surrounding areas.

It will also reduce the need to drive back to Dunstable Police Station or elsewhere in the county between shifts to complete paperwork and other administrative tasks.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "Over time it is hoped the force will be able to expand what is on offer at Bossard House, such as holding appointments, meetings or self-service options for the public.

"There are currently no plans for this to have a public enquiry desk, but Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye has said he will keep this under review in line with other budget demands."

Mr Akinbusoye said: “This new facility is part of my commitment to bring back community based policing in Bedfordshire and I thank Central Bedfordshire Council, Leighton Linslade Town Council and Bedfordshire Police leadership for their support in helping to get this police base off the ground in Leighton Buzzard.

“I want to ensure the town gets the fast and effective police response it needs, in a way that gives value for money for taxpayers.

“This is a start, and is additional to other investments being made into the local community police team as well as early intervention services to tackle the causes of crime in the area.”

The Bossard House location will be in addition to the working space the force already has at Leighton Buzzard Community Fire Station in Lake Street.

DCI Aaron Kiff from Bedfordshire Police added: “We are always looking for new and innovative ways of working to improve our services to the public. Having this new base to work from will be of enormous benefit.”

Andrew Selous MP told the LBO that the hub’s opening event will be on Friday (September 30) at 1pm.

For more information about policing in Leighton Buzzard you can follow the local community team on Facebook.

You can also get more information about the team, including the dates for their next police priority setting meetings, online here.