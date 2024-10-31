Nine men and two women arrested after firearms and stolen vehicles seized in Leighton Buzzard area

The scene of one of the warrants. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Nine men and two women have been arrested after raids in the Leighton Buzzard area - which recovered firearms and stolen vehicles, caravans and generators.

Following "a lengthy intelligence gathering process", Bedfordshire Police carried out three warrants on October 29 in Slapton Road, Little Billington.

Nine men and two women were arrested; four firearms were seized - as well as a machete and modified shotgun; five stolen cars, a stolen motorbike and three stolen caravans were recovered; and two stolen electricity generators were recovered.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "As part of the work to identify and apprehend those linked to organised crime groups, numerous aspects of our force were deployed, from dedicated search teams and vehicle examiners to digital media investigators and detectives."

So far, one woman has been charged and is due to appear at the magistrates’ court.

Investigations continue with the remaining 10.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "We wish to thank residents of the local area for their support and patience while we carried out this operation and wish to send the message that Central Bedfordshire is no place for organised crime."