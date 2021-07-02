Pair released under investigation over 1981 murder of Carol Morgan in Linslade

No-one has ever been charged over Carol Morgan's murder

Mrs Morgan’s body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, on August 13, 1981.

The mum-of-two was 36 years old at the time and the case has never been solved.

On Wednesday, a 70-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman from Brighton were arrested on both suspicion of her murder and conspiracy to murder.

They have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detectives continue to appeal for any information about the death of Carol Morgan.

Anyone with any details, no matter how small, is asked to contact the dedicated Operation Markdown incident room number on 01480 422796.

Information can also be provided on the Operation Markdown page on the Major Incident Public Portal site.