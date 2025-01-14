'People are walking out with their hands full of stock': Shoplifting branded an 'epidemic' in Leighton Buzzard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's claimed that shoplifting is still an "epidemic" in Leighton Buzzard – six months after the LBO raised the issue.

A reader has slammed Bedfordshire Police as "not fit for purpose" as he claims that shops including Poundland, Boots, Superdrug, Co-op, and the town's two Aldi stores are targeted on a daily basis.

The man claims he used to report incidents but says the police "don't want to know" or "don't do anything".

However, Bedfordshire Police says it has "a dedicated initiative" to tackle retail crime and that it encourages the "prompt reporting" of incidents.

Cloickwise from top left: the PCC John Tizard; Superdrug and Aldi, Leighton Buzzard; Alex Mayer MP. Images: John Tizard; Google Maps/Bob Stapleton; Alex Mayer MP.

The reader claimed: "It's going on all the time. People are walking out with their hands full of stock – Red Bulls, sandwiches, crisps, baby milk, clothes, perfumes. It's disgusting."

He also claimed that High Street shops were "robbed blind" before Christmas.

The man added: "I'm sick to death of this. It's been like it for about two years. What do we pay our taxes for?"

"If shops are being shoplifted they must report it,” advised the PCC. “If they don’t report it the police aren’t going to act and the statistics won’t come up."

Meanwhile, the office for Alex Mayer MP says shop theft is "at a record high" in Bedfordshire.

Ms Mayer said: “Local people are absolutely right – we face a crisis of theft and violence against shopworkers that demands urgent action.

“When parliament debates the upcoming Crime and Policing Bill, I will vote to establish a new standalone offence for assaulting retail workers and reverse the damaging 2014 law to ensure no shop theft goes unchecked.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: "The shoplifting figures for the whole Leighton-Linslade area are very similar:

"January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2022 – 454

"January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2024 – 442

"Operation Belleville is our dedicated initiative to tackle retail crime by targeting the most prolific offenders and collaborating with retailers and partners to reduce offending.

"Our community policing teams continue to work closely with retailers and encourage the prompt reporting of incidents, to help us build a comprehensive understanding.

"We will remain vigilant and committed to taking every necessary action to stop those responsible and ensure they are held accountable."

A Co-op spokesman said: "Safety and security of colleagues and communities is our key priority.

"Preventative measures in place across Co-op’s estate includes the latest CCTV which is remote monitored by Co-op’s security operations centre; body-worn cameras – sending real time, audio and visual footage to its security centre; fortified kiosks; special cameras that can detect and record the concealment of products; covert and non-covert guards – with specially trained covert guards able to detain criminals, and effective partnerships with police forces."

The LBO also contacted Aldi, Superdrug, Boots and Poundland but did not receive any responses.