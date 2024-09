15-year-old Morgan has gone missing from Bedfordshire

Bedfordshire Police has released an image of a teenage girl who has gone missing.

Morgan, 15, has not been seen since Monday, September 16, near her home in Bedfordshire. Morgan is believed to have links to London.

Morgan is described as slim, with afro type hair and was wearing a grey zip up hoodie and black leggings. If anyone has any information, please call police on 101, quoting reference MPL/1375/24