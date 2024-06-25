Police close Leighton Buzzard property after tip offs about drugs and anti-social behaviour
A Leighton Buzzard property has been boarded up by police after reports of drugs.
The force secured a three month full closure at court for a house on Doggett Street, with the residents - whether they own it or not - forced to leave during the period.
Officers had been tipped off “multiple” times about anti-social behaviour and drug related acitivity.
Bedfordshire Community Policing Team, said: "We would like to thank the local community and our partners at Central Bedfordshire Council for working tirelessly with us over the last few months, providing us with the invaluable information which has enabled us to take this action."