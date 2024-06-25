Police close Leighton Buzzard property after tip offs about drugs and anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leighton Buzzard property has been boarded up by police after reports of drugs.

The force secured a three month full closure at court for a house on Doggett Street, with the residents - whether they own it or not - forced to leave during the period.

Officers had been tipped off “multiple” times about anti-social behaviour and drug related acitivity.

