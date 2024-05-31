Police determined to solve mystery of Leighton Buzzard teenager who went missing in Luton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Now Bedfordshire Police’s Missing Persons team are conducting a review of Tina’s disappearance and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Officers have one picture of Tina from the time. Experts have aged it as best they can to give an idea of what Tina might look like now. She would be 68.
She was born Tina King in Leighton Buzzard in 1955. She lived in Kempston in Bedfordshire under the name Tina Whittamore.
In 1971, Tina was placed in the Whitaker Mother and Baby Unit in Grasmere Road, Luton.
She was last seen in Luton on 31 May at about 2.30pm when she said she was going for a walk and never returned.
In September 1971 Thames Valley Police issued a missing report for a woman called Christine King, who was 18 and had gone missing from High Wycombe. It was established that Tina and Christine were the same person.
In the early 1970s there was information to suggest she had lived and worked in Soho and Notting Hill in London but then there was no further reporting until 1990 when the Metropolitan Police believe she was in a London hospital, but discharged herself before she could be identified. She was in Holland Park and in 1991 was reported to be sleeping rough in Notting Hill. Since then, there have been no reported sightings.
Tina was described as 5ft 2ins, fresh complexion, light brown hair, brown eyes and has a slight squint in the left eye. She was known to dye her hair blonde or wear a wig.
Detective Sergeant James Morgan, of Bedfordshire Police, said: “We realise this is a case from many years ago, but we never give up trying to find people reported as missing.
“Cases, such as these, are reviewed on an ongoing basis and are re-opened if any new information is shared with us. We would just like to know that Tina is safe.”
If anyone is able to provide any further information, please can they contact Bedfordshire Police online or on 101 quoting reference MPL/109/10.