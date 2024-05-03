Police foil new break-in attempt at manor house on former go-to Hollywood filming spot near Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard

Officers were called out again last night to prevent a potential break-in
By James Lowson
Published 3rd May 2024, 09:56 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 10:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed numerous break-in attempts at a manor house on a former go-to Hollywood filming spot near Aylesbury.

Last night (2 May), Thames Valley Police confirmed that officers were called out to the famous Mentmore Towers to prevent a potential break-in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Witness reports stated two people were trying to gain access to the famous old building.

Most Popular
Police officers outside Mentmore TowersPolice officers outside Mentmore Towers
Police officers outside Mentmore Towers

Mentmore Towers was built for the Rothschild family in the 19th century and due to its grand appearance it soon became a favourite of big budget filmmakers.

It was used as Wayne Manor in Batman Begins and was the venue for the mysterious cult Tom Cruise discovers in Stanley Kubrick’s last film Eyes Wide Shut.

Read More
Famous Batman Begins mansion near Aylesbury now languishes in state of decay

Syrian-born property tycoon, Simon Halabi, is still believed to be the owner of the building. But prospective buyers have struggled to track down anyone associated with the famous property in recent years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police force spokesperson said: “Unfortunately this is becoming a regular occurrence for the large manor house.

“However officers have been cracking down on these cases by responding swiftly and apprehending those involved.”

In early 2022, photos covertly taken showing damp and decaying walls and ceilings at the mansion went viral on Instagram.