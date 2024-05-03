Police foil new break-in attempt at manor house on former go-to Hollywood filming spot near Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard
Police have confirmed numerous break-in attempts at a manor house on a former go-to Hollywood filming spot near Aylesbury.
Last night (2 May), Thames Valley Police confirmed that officers were called out to the famous Mentmore Towers to prevent a potential break-in.
Witness reports stated two people were trying to gain access to the famous old building.
Mentmore Towers was built for the Rothschild family in the 19th century and due to its grand appearance it soon became a favourite of big budget filmmakers.
It was used as Wayne Manor in Batman Begins and was the venue for the mysterious cult Tom Cruise discovers in Stanley Kubrick’s last film Eyes Wide Shut.
Syrian-born property tycoon, Simon Halabi, is still believed to be the owner of the building. But prospective buyers have struggled to track down anyone associated with the famous property in recent years.
A police force spokesperson said: “Unfortunately this is becoming a regular occurrence for the large manor house.
“However officers have been cracking down on these cases by responding swiftly and apprehending those involved.”