News you can trust since 1861
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Police hunt for man wanted for prison recall who may be in south Bedfordshire

Police ask for people to get in touch if they see him
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 16:14 BST
Shane Elwood. Picture: Bedfordshire PoliceShane Elwood. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Shane Elwood. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police are hunting for a man wanted for recall to prison – who may be in the south Bedfordshire area.

Shane Ellwood, 31, of no fixed abode, is described as white, around 5ft 5ins, with short brown hair and a number of distinguishing tattoos.

PC Steve Lucas from Bedfordshire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ellwood to contact us immediately with any information. It is also important to be aware that harbouring someone who is wanted is a criminal offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or report online quoting reference 40/11108/23

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.