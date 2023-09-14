Conner Dunne. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a string of home and car burglaries in Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard and Luton.

Conner Dunne, 21, of no fixed address, is wanted for questioning in connection with burglaries in south Bedfordshire. People are told not to approach him, and instead report any information on his whereabouts to police. Dunne has links to north London and a distinctive red birthmark on his chin.

Detective Sergeant Gemma Pugh from Bedfordshire Police’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “I would urge anyone who knows where Dunne is to contact us. I would also remind people that assisting a wanted person is a criminal offence in itself. As a force, we are determined to do all we can to secure justice for victims.”