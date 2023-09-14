News you can trust since 1861
Police hunt for wanted man after string of burglaries in Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard and Luton

People are warned to not approach him
Olivia Preston
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 15:13 BST
Conner Dunne. Picture: Bedfordshire PoliceConner Dunne. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a string of home and car burglaries in Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard and Luton.

Conner Dunne, 21, of no fixed address, is wanted for questioning in connection with burglaries in south Bedfordshire. People are told not to approach him, and instead report any information on his whereabouts to police. Dunne has links to north London and a distinctive red birthmark on his chin.

Detective Sergeant Gemma Pugh from Bedfordshire Police’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “I would urge anyone who knows where Dunne is to contact us. I would also remind people that assisting a wanted person is a criminal offence in itself. As a force, we are determined to do all we can to secure justice for victims.”

Anyone with information about Dunne’s location can contact police here or call 101. Please quote reference 40/AD/15159/23