Police issue warning to nuisance bike rider in Leighton Buzzard's Astral Park

A bike rider who was causing a disturbance in Leighton Buzzard has been issued with a warning.

On Wednesday evening (July 17), the police were alterted to an off-road bike being used in Astral Park.

Officers from the community team were sent to the scene - as well as and extra back up from "departments across the force".

Bedfordshire Police told the LBO: "The rider was identified and will be served with a warning notice, meaning should he be seen again riding anti-socially any vehicle he is seen on can and will be seized."

Police cars. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Leighton Buzzard Community Team stated on social media: "We are fully aware of the anguish and frustration that is caused to the residents by mopeds, e-scooters and alike that are in and around Leighton Buzzard.

"We would however, like to reassure residents that there are robust policing plans and operations in place to tackle this problem, and provide a targeted approach to vehicle crime.

"Where appropriate, and where operational demands allow, we will deploy to the scene and look to take decisive action at the time, on the occasions we can’t deploy at the time, please do continue to report into us as it allows us to build up a wider intelligence picture and target our action at the right places, at the right times, with the best resources to get the best results."

If you have any information about bike related offences, please contact on [email protected].

The Community Team concluded: "As always, we would like to thank the community for their support and assure them that reports are taken seriously and will be actioned where the evidence allows us to do so."