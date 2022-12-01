Police officer run over in Leighton Buzzard by teen thug on stolen motorbike

A police officer was "run over" by a teenage thug riding a stolen motorbike in Leighton Buzzard.

Officers had responded to reports of four male youths “riding anti-socially” on stolen motorbikes in the Stanbridge Road area yesterday afternoon (November 30).

But when police tried to stop them one of the boys zoomed straight towards an officer, sending him toppling to the ground.

An image from the scene. Photo: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: "The motorbike drove at the officer, hit him, and knocked him to the floor. The injury to the officer occurred when he was detaining one of the youths involved in the incident."