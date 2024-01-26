Police patrols in Leighton Buzzard after man 'with weapon' arrested near canal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man with a weapon was arrested near the canal in Leighton Buzzard – leading to police weapons sweeps in the town.

Police have also been stepping up work to tackle drug use and dealing in the town centre, as part of a national crackdown on crime this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And they have been out and about speaking to people about the most common concerns around crime in the town.

File photo of a police officer

Meanwhile, in rural areas and villages around Central Bedfordshire and north Bedfordshire, the team focused on speaking with women and mothers who may require advice and support on issues such as domestic violence, drink spiking and violence on nights out.

Efforts are being made by the community policing teams to encourage women to open up about any concerns they may have whilst in a safe space.

Superintendent Hob Hoque from Bedfordshire Police said: “It has been a brilliant week of action with some amazing results celebrating the pivotal role that community policing teams play in making Bedfordshire a safe place to live and work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our teams in Bedford, Luton and throughout the rural areas and villages are a credit to Bedfordshire Police thanks to their hard work in addressing all concerns of the public, pin-pointing problems and hot spots for criminal activity and engaging with the community to reassure residents.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye added: “Communities want to see officers on the streets. More officers are now doing drop-in sessions and foot patrols and sharing their routes with the public as part of their ‘Street a Week’ initiative.

“And it doesn’t stop there, just recently community officers were part of securing several arrests as part of Operation Belleville, targeting the most prolific shoplifters in Bedfordshire.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without their work in addressing and combatting the crimes that are most frequent, and most important to residents. And that’s just one example.”

Advertisement

Advertisement