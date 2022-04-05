Police report suspicious activity at Mentmore church
Thames Valley Police are monitoring ‘suspicious’ activity spotted by Mentmore Church.
By James Lowson
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 2:42 pm
Last Thursday (31 March), officers were paying close attention to the church and its surroundings after ‘suspicious vehicles’ were discovered nearby.
Witness reports suggest this has been occurring regularly in recent weeks.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “We have received reports that suspicious vehicles have been turning up in the evenings at Mentmore Church.“The Wing Neighbourhood Team have been keeping an eye on the area during their patrols.”