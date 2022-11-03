Police seized two vehicles that were being driven illegally in Aylesbury Vale yesterday evening.

Thames Valley Police has announced it claimed two cars in Wing yesterday (2 November).

A first vehicle was taken from the village near Aylesbury after officers discovered that its road tax had expired six months ago.

The rural police force seized three vehicles yesterday

The police stopped and searched the vehicle under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, as it was allegedly linked to an incident of theft.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A Ford Transit was stopped and searched in Wing (Near Aylesbury) under section 1 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act as it was linked to a fuel theft in another force area.

"The good news for the driver was we located no stolen items, the bad news was his road tax expired 6 months ago. The van was seized.”

Advertisement

Another car was taken that was being driven without insurance and road tax.

The Thames Valley Police spokesperson added: “A second vehicle was seized in Wing as the driver didn’t hold the correct license and had no insurance or road tax. Driver reported for the offences.”