Police seize vehicle in Leighton Buzzard estate as driver caught with no insurance
Police seized a car whose driver had no insurance in Leighton Buzzard's Sandhills estate.
Officers were on patrol in the area on February 25 after receiving tips offs about vehicle offences.
Both the driver and the owner of the car were reported to court.
Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "On stopping this vehicle, enquiries revealed this car was being driven by a male whom wasn’t on the insurance despite a ‘friend’ telling him he was.
“This serves a valuable lesson to everyone to check themselves that they are fully insured to drive the vehicle for that day, for that journey and for that purpose.”