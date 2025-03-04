Police seize vehicle in Leighton Buzzard estate as driver caught with no insurance

The seized vehicle. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.

Police seized a car whose driver had no insurance in Leighton Buzzard's Sandhills estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were on patrol in the area on February 25 after receiving tips offs about vehicle offences.

Both the driver and the owner of the car were reported to court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "On stopping this vehicle, enquiries revealed this car was being driven by a male whom wasn’t on the insurance despite a ‘friend’ telling him he was.

“This serves a valuable lesson to everyone to check themselves that they are fully insured to drive the vehicle for that day, for that journey and for that purpose.”