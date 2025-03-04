Police seize vehicle in Leighton Buzzard estate as driver caught with no insurance

By Jo Robinson
Published 4th Mar 2025, 15:06 BST
The seized vehicle. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.The seized vehicle. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.
The seized vehicle. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.
Police seized a car whose driver had no insurance in Leighton Buzzard's Sandhills estate.

Officers were on patrol in the area on February 25 after receiving tips offs about vehicle offences.

Both the driver and the owner of the car were reported to court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "On stopping this vehicle, enquiries revealed this car was being driven by a male whom wasn’t on the insurance despite a ‘friend’ telling him he was.

“This serves a valuable lesson to everyone to check themselves that they are fully insured to drive the vehicle for that day, for that journey and for that purpose.”

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice