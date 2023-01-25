Police speed checks target Leighton-Linslade - and spot motorists driving too fast in icy conditions
Police were carrying out speed checks on Bunkers Lane
Drivers were spotted speeding during icy weather conditions in Leighton-Linslade.
This morning (January 25) the force was on patrol conducting speed checks on Bunkers Lane, with motorists travelling too fast in dangerous weather conditions.
Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "Numerous vehicles strayed over the 20mph speed limit, with one travelling at 32mph. Please stay conscious of speed limit of the road, especially in the icy conditions."
Residents on social media suggested future locations could include South Street and Brooklands Drive (around school time) – with the policing team saying it would take the suggestions on board.