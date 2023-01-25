Drivers were spotted speeding during icy weather conditions in Leighton-Linslade.

This morning (January 25) the force was on patrol conducting speed checks on Bunkers Lane, with motorists travelling too fast in dangerous weather conditions.

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "Numerous vehicles strayed over the 20mph speed limit, with one travelling at 32mph. Please stay conscious of speed limit of the road, especially in the icy conditions."

Bunkers Lane. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.