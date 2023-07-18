Police urge drivers to be vigilant following spike in thefts from work vans in Woburn and Aspley Guise
Police are urging people to be vigilant following a spike in the number of thefts from work vans.
Officers spoke to residents yesterday afternoon (Monday) giving safety advice and reassurance in Woburn, Aspley Guise, Aspley Heath, Husborne Crawley and Marston Moretaine.
In a post on social media, the police said: “There have been an increase in thefts with tools being stolen from work vans within these areas. These have been happening during the day so please make sure you keep your tools in sight as much as possible and/or remove them from the vehicle to secure locations when you can. These basic things can make a large difference.
"If you know anyone who works within these areas or keeps tools within their vans please make them aware.”