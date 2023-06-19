Police warn residents to ‘stay vigilant’ after spate of courier fraud in Bedfordshire

Bedfordshire Police is warning people to be vigilant after a spate of courier fraud in the county.

The force is warning people to be careful if they are asked for personal details by strangers, either by phone or in person, after around 30 reports of fraudsters claiming to be from the police so far this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The scam involves perpetrators using cunning tactics to deceive victims into believing they are assisting the police or banks – and usually begins with a phone call or email where the fraudsters pose as bank officials, police officers, or other authoritative figures.

Beware of unknown callers or suspicious emails

And national data has revealed that people over the age of 70 are disproportionately targeted by courier fraudsters.

Detective Inspector James Day from Bedfordshire Police’s Serious Fraud Investigation Unit said: “Unfortunately this is a very common crime type in which the perpetrators prey on the elderly and vulnerable.

“They end up losing valuable amounts of money and savings, which in turn leads to upset and worry.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He explained that the police will never ask residents to withdraw money for them or call to ask for bank details. DI Day explained: “They will also never ask for your jewellery to keep it safe.

“We would advise that you always check the caller’s credentials. Never click any email link you are unsure of or respond to any unsolicited emails or calls.”

“We would advise that you always check the caller’s credentials. Never click any email link you are unsure of or respond to any unsolicited emails or calls. Anyone who takes a call from someone who they believe is not genuine, is told to hang up, and contact either Action Fraud or the police – use a different phone to make the call, in case the fraudulent caller is still on the line.

DI Day added: “If you do give your details to someone who you later believe is not credible, it’s important that you contact the bank immediately.

Advertisement

Advertisement