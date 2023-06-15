A former detective sergeant at Bedfordshire Police would have been dismissed for making sexually suggestive comments to a woman on social media, a hearing has ruled.

Ryan Barnes, who had previously identified himself as a police officer on his personal Twitter account, contacted the woman via the social media platform in January.

He sent her sexualised voice notes and a message. The woman shared images of his comments on Twitter and Mr Barnes, who was a detective sergeant, was immediately suspended. He resigned before the case hearing at the force’s headquarters on Tuesday (June 13).

The woman exposes his messages online

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst chaired the hearing and found Barnes’ behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour for discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, and authority, respect and courtesy.

He would have faced instant dismissal and will be placed on the College of Policing barred list banning him from returning to policing and similar professions.

Chief Constable Rodenhurst said: “DS Barnes was a highly capable and experienced detective sergeant and, whilst he is not here today, his representative concedes on his behalf that his actions were incompatible with being a leader in this force.

He said that he had engaged with the woman in a ‘calculated way’ CC Rodenhurst explained: “[Mr Barnes] deliberately took her into a WhatsApp conversation which quickly became sexualised in a manner that was received as, and in my opinion was, predatory.