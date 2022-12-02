News you can trust since 1861

Problem property in Leighton Buzzard closed after anti-social behaviour

It will be closed for three months

By Jo Robinson
33 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 10:30am

A building in Leighton Buzzard has been closed after reports of antisocial behaviour.

The property on Baird Close was shut down on Wednesday (November 30) after Bedfordshire Police was granted a closure order by magistrates. The order was granted due to antisocial behaviour in and around the property, and will last for three months.

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "Thank you to the local community for providing the information to make this possible. Special thanks to PCSO 7589 and PC 5048 for their hard work."

Police enforce the closure order at the property on Baird Close. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.