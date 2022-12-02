Problem property in Leighton Buzzard closed after anti-social behaviour
It will be closed for three months
A building in Leighton Buzzard has been closed after reports of antisocial behaviour.
The property on Baird Close was shut down on Wednesday (November 30) after Bedfordshire Police was granted a closure order by magistrates. The order was granted due to antisocial behaviour in and around the property, and will last for three months.
Advertisement
Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "Thank you to the local community for providing the information to make this possible. Special thanks to PCSO 7589 and PC 5048 for their hard work."