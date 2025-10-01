Record number of firearm offences logged in Bedfordshire

A record number of firearm offences were logged in Bedfordshire last year, new figures show, despite the total recorded across England and Wales dropping to its lowest level in a decade.

The Gun Control Network, which campaign to reduce gun violence, welcomed the overall declining number of firearm offences but warned "there is no room for complacency" as it called for tighter gun ownership regulations.

New figures from the Home Office show Bedfordshire Police recorded 131 firearm offences in the year to March.

It was up 26 per cent from 104 the year before and the highest figure since records began in 2007-08.

Police officer. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

There were 18 firearm offences per 100,000 people in Bedfordshire last year, which was above the eight per 100,000 average in England and Wales.

Firearm offences include times when a firearm is fired, used as a blunt instrument against a person or used as a threat. The figures exclude the use of air weapons.

Police forces in England and Wales logged 5,103 firearm offences last year – a 21 per cent decrease on 6,449 in 2023-24 and the lowest figure since 2014-15.

These included 790 offences in which lethal-barrelled and unknown firearms were fired, which was up 14 per cent from 693 the year before but remained the second lowest figure since 2015-16.

In Bedfordshire, 37 lethal-barrelled or unknown firearms were fired last year.

The figures also show nationally young people were disproportionately represented among firearm victims.

Those aged between 10 and 30 made up 43 per cent of firearm victims in the year to March, while they accounted for 25 per cent of the population.

A Gun Control Network spokesperson said: "Gun control works, and the evidence is clear as the number of firearms offences drops to the lowest in a decade, and the rate of firearms offences drops to the lowest since records began, but there is no room for complacency.

"Tragic failings in our flawed shotgun licensing procedure enabled men to whom police granted gun licenses, to use their guns to devastate communities and families in Cumbria, Horden, Farnham, Woodmancote, Plymouth, Skye, Epsom and elsewhere.

"Urgent action is needed to ensure that shotgun licences are no longer a 'golden ticket', with no limit on the number of guns held on one licence."

Last month the Government introduced tighter controls on firearms licensing.

New statutory guidance for the police strengthens how forces determine who is suitable to have a firearm or shotgun licence, with the number of referees required for shotgun certificate applications rising from one to two.

ACC Tim Metcalfe, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for the criminal use of firearms, said: "Firearm related criminality in the UK remains among the lowest in the world.

"That said, we are not complacent because we know that firearms enabled serious violence has a disproportionate impact on victims and society as a whole.

"While the number of people who become victims of gun crime remains low, further reducing the criminal use of firearms remains a priority for policing."

Minister for Policing and Crime Sarah Jones said: "I am encouraged to see the number of firearms offences have fallen to their lowest level in a decade.

"We have strong firearms controls in this country, and I want to thank the police and other law enforcement agencies for their continued hard work, helping to ensure firearms do not fall into the hands of criminals.

"However, there is more work to be done and we will always take whatever action is necessary to protect the public."