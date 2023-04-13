Report crime to police by using new touchscreen device at Leighton Buzzard Library

A new touchscreen device is now up and running in Leighton Buzzard Library for residents to report crime.

The town's first ‘public access terminal’ aims to "improve people's accessibility to policing and statutory services". It has been installed in the Lake Street library, with plans to roll out a further two terminals in Dunstable Library and Flitwick.

The equipment will provide online access to non-emergency policing services, including reporting an incident, submitting intelligence, victim care support, and feedback submission. The terminals will also feature information on local events, as well as services provided by partners, such as local authorities, fire and rescue crews, and other agencies.

Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Festus Akinbusoye said: “I’m excited to be launching our new public access terminals as the office continues to explore more progressive ways to support our communities.

“It was incredibly important to me when producing my Police and Crime Plan that it directly addressed the challenges of local residents, and I’m pleased to be delivering on these promises in a practical and visible manner."

Bedfordshire remains an area of high internet poverty, and the device aims to help "bridge the gap" for residents that face challenges seeking support via the internet, while providing a safe space to do so.

Philip Eaton, policing and contact project manager for the Office of PPC, added: “This is a great addition to support communities in accessing crucial services, and I’m confident this will further empower our residents that may not have easy access to the help and advice they need.

“As always, in the case of an emergency we would urge the community to call 999, however we are well aware that there are incidents that occur that perhaps do no need an immediate police presence. By encouraging the public to report these incidents as intelligence, it allows us to build a clearer picture of the adversities experienced by residents in our community, which we will endeavour to challenge and combat.”