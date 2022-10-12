Revealed: Bedfordshire among UK’s tool theft hotspots
It comes as husband and wife garden team had their gear stolen
Bedfordshire is among the top 10 worst affected areas for commercial tool thefts.
A Freedom of Information request by BPI Auctions has revealed the county came in at number 10 with 858 commercial tool thefts since January 2020.
The most common tools stolen in the county were:
Electricians tools
Drills
Ladders
Power Saws
Toolboxes
Screwdrivers
Scaffolding
Plumbing Tools
Nail Guns
Grinders
It comes after Bedford Today revealed how Ampthill husband and wife team T & K Gardening were left stranded after their van and tools were stolen.
A GoFundMe page was set up by their children who said: “The tools are not covered as they were not working at the time of the theft.”
According to BPI Auctions, the number of ‘thefts from a motor vehicle’ was much higher than ‘burglary from a business’. Whilst business owners will often invest in security for premises and buildings, vehicles are often forgotten.