Rise in number of thefts committed by children as young as 10 in Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was a rise in the number of thefts committed by children in Bedfordshire last year, new figures show.

The latest Youth Justice Statistics show 28 theft offences recorded by Bedfordshire Police were committed by children aged 10 to 17 in the year to March 2023 – up from eight the year before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It follows trends across England and Wales where the number of theft and handling stolen goods offences committed by young people jumped 23% from 2,200 in 2021-22 to 2,700 crimes last year.

28 theft offences recorded by Bedfordshire Police were committed by children aged 10 to 17 in the year to March 2023

However, Dr Tim Bateman, chair of the National Association for Youth Justice, said it was important to highlight offences of theft and handling stolen goods are "towards the lower end of seriousness".

"While we should not be complacent about any rise, it is encouraging that more serious offences, such as robbery and violence have continued to fall over the past year," he added.

Overall, young people committed 324 crimes in Bedfordshire last year. It marked a 61% decline in offences by the cohort over the past decade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The highest proportion of recorded crimes last year were categorised as violence against the person (34%) – which ranges from minor offences such as harassment to serious offences like murder.

A spokesperson for the Youth Justice Board (YJB) said: "The earlier we intervene to support children who are vulnerable, the more likely they will go on to live constructive lives.

They added: "This will result in less crime, fewer victims, and safer communities."

Commenting on the figures, YJB chair Keith Fraser said black children and those with mixed ethnicity continue to be over-represented across most stages of the youth justice system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added there have been "promising reductions" in the proportions of black children across several areas including arrests, youth cautions, first time entrants, sentencing and children in custody.

In Bedfordshire, a total of 123 children were cautioned or sentenced in 2022-23. Of those with a known ethnicity, 6% were black and 13% were mixed.

Dr Bateman said: The increasing overrepresentation of black and other minoritised children within the youth justice system over the past decade is deeply disturbing and sits in stark contrast to other improvements in the treatment of children in trouble with the law."

He added the data suggests white children are more likely to be diverted from the criminal justice system than their minority counterparts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He called for greater transparency in the decision-making process as to which children are cautioned or prosecuted, and which are not.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said the number of children entering the criminal justice system has fallen by 72% since 2012 with an even greater reduction in those receiving a caution or sentence.

They added: "At the same time, the proportion of arrested children who are black has fallen for a third consecutive year.