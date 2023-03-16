News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
1 hour ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
2 hours ago TikTok expected to be banned on government devices over data fears
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Rogue trader brothers from near Leighton Buzzard jailed for intimidating elderly victims in Wales

The brothers ‘bullied’ the customers and raised the price of the unfinished work they carried out

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:05 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT

Rogue trading brothers from Billington have been jailed after an investigation found they had intimidated elderly customers in Wales.

Bernard and Martin Mongan, of Slapton Road, were convicted on two counts of engaging in a commercial practice that was aggressive. The Shared Regulatory Services (SRS) investigated the men and found that they had set up a company called Prestige Driveways and Roofs Limited during the March 2020 lockdown.

The Mongans used a false address for the company and based themselves in Newport. The men approached the victims, both in their 80s, and agreed to do work on a driveway and a roof.

The men were investigated after police were alerted to the incidents
The men were investigated after police were alerted to the incidents
The men were investigated after police were alerted to the incidents
Most Popular

The brothers asked for three times the money previously agreed for the work – which was unfinished and done to a poor standard. The victims were met with threats and intimidation after refusing to pay the inflated price.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins, when sentencing the men, said: “The victims, in this case, were cold-called for work which was claimed by the defendants as necessary.”

Judge Jenkins explained: “You raised the price in a deliberate and false three-tier process. When challenged by the victims you bullied them and made them feel intimidated. There was genuine fear felt by the victims.”

Both defendants were sentenced to 12 months in prison for each offence to run at the same time. But after pleading guilty, the brothers’ sentences were discounted and will serve nine months, half of it behind bars. The Mongans need to pay a victim surcharge within three months of leaving custody.

The judge continued: “You have asked for leniency in this case, but you did not think of the effects of your actions in respect of the victims.

“This case has clearly passed the custody threshold. I have taken into consideration your early guilty pleas but have also taken into consideration the age of the victims in this case.”

Cllr Ruba Sivagnanam, from Vale of Glamorgan Council, said: “These victims were specifically targeted because of their age by people who travelled long distances to carry out the offences.

“Such behaviour is completely unacceptable, and I hope this prosecution sends out a message that it will not be tolerated in the Vale.”