Security ramped up in Leighton-Linslade as CCTV cameras upgraded and replaced

Security is being ramped up in Leighton-Linslade, as CCTV cameras have been upgraded and replaced.

The technology has been improved in areas including the town centre, public parks, and West Street multi-storey car park, with both Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) and Leighton-Linslade Town Council investing in improvements.

Benefits include a superior image quality and a wireless signal transmission network.

CCTV cameras. Image: Steve Cobb.

A CBC spokesman said: “We are currently engaged in a project to upgrade our public space CCTV Cameras and infrastructure. Cameras owned by us in Leighton Buzzard, together with those owned by Leighton-Linslade Town Council, have been replaced with digital camera technology, which gives far superior image quality.

"The installation of a new wireless signal transmission network allows for the easier addition of cameras in the future.

“The cameras have been replaced over the last couple of months."

CBC has installed 17 new replacement cameras in the town centre area and a local trading estate, together with upgrading the cameras in the multi-storey car park, West Street.

Leighton Linslade Town Council has replaced its four camaras in public parks and added an additional camera, together with upgrading two of its cameras at its Astra Park facility.

The spokesman added: “Most new cameras will use line-of-sight wireless technology that enables connection to a central hub point in the town centre.

"From the hub point the images will be connected to our new CCTV Control Room at Thorn Turn (operational Autumn 2022).