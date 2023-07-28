Serving Bedfordshire Police officer in court charged with three counts of rape

News you can trust since 1861
The alleged incidents happened while he was off-duty
By Clare Turner
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 12:12 BST

A serving Bedfordshire Police officer is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Friday) charged with three counts of rape.

PC Lewis McCracken, 25, also faces two charges of sexual assault in relation to the same incident which is alleged to have taken place while he was off-duty in November last year.

PC McCracken was immediately arrested following the allegations which were passed to another force to investigate. He has been suspended throughout the investigation.