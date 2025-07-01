Shocking RSPCA figures reveal reports of summer animal cruelty in Bedfordshire rise by a quarter

New figures released by the RSPCA have shown that reports of cruelty made to the charity during summer in Bedfordshire have risen by more than a quarter.

In the county, the number of cruelty reports over the summer months increased from 232 (in 2023) to 294 (in 2024) - a rise of 26 per cent.

The animal welfare charity has shared the startling statistics today (July 1) as part of its Summer Cruelty Campaign - the season when animal cruelty reports peak.

Earlier this year, the body of a German Shepherd dog was found on the side of a country road in Lilley, near Luton, with a bin bag placed over its head.

Body of a dog dumped in Bedfordshire. Picture: RSPCA

The dead dog was in poor condition and very thin, but no obvious cause of death could be found.

Alesha Dixon, who is supporting the project, said: “I hope supporting their Summer Cruelty Appeal will raise awareness of the amazing work the RSPCA’s staff and volunteers carry out daily while raising vital funds so they continue transforming the lives of so many animals in need.

“It really made me feel I was helping their work in providing a voice to animals who cannot speak up about the cruelty they may be facing.

“It is shocking and heartbreaking that the RSPCA is reporting a 33% rise in animal cruelty during the summer months with 31 reports of cruelty made to the RSPCA every single hour the line is open, but working together we can save animals from this cruel side of summer.”

The RSPCA says it “fears the surge in summer cruelty is due partly to a fall-out following the increase in pet ownership around the Covid pandemic, while longer summer days when more people are out and about, mean more people are likely to witness incidents of violence.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs, an expert in cruelty cases, added: “We are seeing a shocking rise in the number of seasonal calls reporting animal cruelty to our emergency line. Sadly, the summer months tend to be when these reports peak.

“We don’t know for sure why cruelty peaks at this time of year, but the surge in pet ownership during the pandemic has played a factor, while the longer days mean more people may witness and report such violence.”