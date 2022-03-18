Slapton company fined for illegal use of hydrants which put drinking supplies at risk of contamination

A Slapton firm has been prosecuted for using unconsented standpipes at Anglian Water hydrants, a move which "put drinking supplies at risk of contamination".

Anglian Water took NRS Plant Ltd, trading as National Road Sweepers, to court after it was caught using hydrants illegally with unconsented standpipes on five occasions in 2021.

A standpipe is a free-standing pipe which is fitted with a tap. It can be attached to a hydrant to get a water supply where there is no running water supply. You need the consent of the water company to use a standpipe on a water company owned pipe.

Anglian Water

The company of Whaddon Farm, Leighton Buzzard Road, Slapton, was caught by Aquam compliance officers (Anglian Water’s standpipe provider) on 1 and 4 March, 7 July, 14 and 19 October last year at hydrants in Steeple Claydon, Bury St Edmunds, Crowland, Peterborough and Wellingborough.

The company was ordered to pay £9,656 - a total made up of the five fines at £700 each, compensation for the hire costs of the standpipes at £4,800, prosecution costs of £1,166 and a £190 victim surcharge.

Claire Withers, from Anglian Water, said: “The company repeatedly used non-consented standpipes. Our customers pay for their water, so companies should too.

"Not only were NRS Plant Ltd not paying for the water, but by ignoring the regulations on standpipe installation they were also putting our drinking water supplies at risk of contamination.

“I hope that this sends a strong message to all organisations, regardless of size, to carefully monitor their standpipe use.”

If anyone believes an illegal standpipe has been connected to an Anglian Water hydrant:

• Don’t approach those responsible;

• Note down the location, date and time;

• Make a note of the company name;